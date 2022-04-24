Peruvian actor Luiggi Lomparte, remembered for his role in “Al fondo hay lugar” (which will return with a new season) as ‘Pedrito’, the owner of Hotel El Cielo, will star in the Mexican Netflix series “Blood behind bars”. The filming of the production began last year and it is expected that it will soon land in the catalog of the streaming platform.

This is a new Peruvian representation in the global video on demand service, after the movie “Until we meet again”.

What role will Luiggi Lomparte play?

Lomparte will play a radically different role from the one we saw in AFHS, where he stood out for his hilarious scenes.

This time, the actor will give life to Luciano, a Mexican who is dedicated to the trafficking of women involved in a prostitution network.

What is “Blood Behind Bars” about?

“Blood behind bars” will have six chapters and will reflect the story of several women unjustly sentenced to prison.

Banned from their freedom, many of them are victims of various types of violence in a broad and corrupt framework of murder, drugs and prostitution.

Luiggi Lomparte at the “Recording Academy/Grammys 2022”. Photo: Facebook

The creator of the Netflix series, Eduardo Castillo, revealed that the plot is based on several true stories of imprisoned women, to whom he decided to give them a voice.

Luiggi Lomparte in Mexico

For his part, Luiggi continues his career as a musician in the Latin pop musical group “11:11″, a Mexican band that has performed on major stages in the Aztec country.

Luiggi Lomparte with his musical group “11:11”. Photo: Instagram

The group has performed at the Latin Grammys, at the coronation of Miss Mexico and on major television stations such as Televisa and TV Azteca.

“11:11″ is made up of musicians from Mexico, the Dominican Republic and now Peru. It has received the Voices of Latin America award from Bolivia and was also chosen as the best Latin Pop group in New York at the 2022 VIP World Latin Awards.