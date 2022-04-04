We have to start talking seriously about the magnificence of this player.
People have been comparing him for months with Andrés Iniesta and with Zidane… this doesn’t do a favor to a Pedri who is showing more and more solvency that he doesn’t need to compare himself with absolutely no one. He is a unique player, different.
Yesterday’s game was a good test of what he is going to offer Barça over the next decade. A player who a priori may seem somewhat shy but when he lets go he shows that he has offensive quality, verticality, criteria, a hit, a dribble… we run out of words to define the canary.
In addition, as happened with Andrés Iniesta, despite what many may think due to his physique or his ability on the offensive plot, he is a player with an enormous tactical intelligence to defend. The amount of balls that Pedri steals would surprise many people who are not so attentive in that regard.
Yesterday he showed again that he is surely the most important piece of this team. At just 19 years old, he has taken over the midfield of one of the most important teams in the world, and it is also a team that gives superlative importance to that position.
As Xavi has already said on many occasions, it seems incredible that Pedri has such knowledge about FC Barcelona’s positional play without having played in the lower categories. He has managed to learn more in half a year than other players manage to retain in his entire career.
It would be an arduous task to continue searching for adjectives to define a player for whom words are often unnecessary, but yesterday’s game deserves it: scandalous, superior, insurmountable, transcendental, unique, intractable, special, in short, magic.
#Pedris #masterclass #Sevilla
Leave a Reply