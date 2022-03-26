Pedri is back and living a real dream. After the great previous season, he has now become one of the leaders of Barça and even of the national team, with which he will play with number 10. The Canarian gave an interesting interview to the Chain Cope, where he gave many interesting statements, including his ideal eleven if he were a coach. There is still a long way to go to see that, but this would be his team:
The German goalkeeper is a key player at Barça and in the style of play, so Pedri has no doubts about having him on his team.
The Brazilian is not only one of the best defenders in history, but in Pedri’s words, he is a great friend.
Pedri points out the tremendous ability to get the ball from his teammate and selection.
The canary highlights the hierarchy and quality of the central culé, who is indispensable in the team.
The speed and intelligence of the Barça side is a great asset for the team that Pedri has in mind.
The Canarian knows Busquets well and despite the fact that for many he is not a relevant footballer, those who play with him always highlight the importance he has, that is why he does not hesitate to place him in his eleven.
The current coach of Pedri could not be missing. The canary is a faithful admirer of him and Iniesta.
The magic of the Albacete seems to have been inherited by Pedri, to the point that the player wanted number 8 in the national team instead of 10.
Pedri had the opportunity to play with Messi last season, and both fell in love with each other.
Despite the youth of the canary, Pedri remembers the magic of Ronaldinho. Few footballers had more talent than him, so he is Messi’s ideal partner, as was seen when they played together.
One of the best scorers in history could not be missing. Pedri knows that in a team like the one he has designed, Cristiano Ronaldo would swell with goals.
