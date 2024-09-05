In a recent interview with Sports World During his call-up to the Spanish national team for the UEFA Nations League matches against Ireland and Serbia, Pedri González did not mince his words when talking about his improved performance this season under Hansi Flick at FC Barcelona. When asked about the reasons for his notable improvement, the young midfielder hinted at a direct criticism of Xavi Hernández’s time in charge of the Blaugrana.
“We’re working much harder than before,” said Pedri, in what many interpret as a blow to his former coach. “The team maintains its level after the 80th minute,” he added, highlighting how physical preparation has been key to avoiding the problems that plagued him in past seasons.
It is well known that during Xavi’s time, Pedri showed glimpses of his immense talent, being a key part of the Catalan coach’s scheme. However, constant injuries and accumulated fatigue prevented him from maintaining a continuity that would allow him to display his full potential. Criticisms about the management of players’ fitness under Xavi are not new, and Pedri’s words seem to give credence to those concerns.
Under Hansi Flick, Pedri has managed to not only improve his performance on the pitch, but also maintain his fitness in top condition, which has translated into greater consistency and effectiveness. The young talent from the Canary Islands seems to have found the perfect balance between his technical brilliance and adequate physical preparation, which could be key to Barcelona’s success this season.
