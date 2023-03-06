The body of the serial killer known as “Pedrinho Matador”, 68 years old, was found this Sunday, 5, in Mogi das Cruzes, in Greater São Paulo. The police are investigating the case, according to the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP), and it has been registered as a qualified homicide.

The SSP reported that military police were called to respond to the incident on Rua José Rodrigues da Costa. The victim was hit by gunfire and the suspects fled shortly after the crime, he said.

Pedro Rodrigues Filho gained notoriety in the 1980s when he was sentenced to almost 300 years in prison – amended in 2019, the Brazilian Penal Code does not allow someone to serve a custodial sentence for more than 40 years – for killing dozens of people, in addition to other crimes, such as theft, according to the Estadão, published in the edition of August 26, 1986, available in the newspaper’s Collection. The text includes an interview with the then detainee.

“(…) I don’t mess with anyone, I lead my life. But if they cross my path, I’ll kill them. Everyone I killed wanted to challenge me, face me. When I land my first blow, I can’t control myself anymore. I’m just the same. I kill, I kill and I kill”, he told the report at the time.

“I have no regrets. I kill and it’s all natural,” she said. “I fear nothing. I never feared. Since I ran away from home and into the world. The important thing is to be prepared. I have a strength that helps me to kill. But this matter is secret.”

According to the text, Pedro ran away from home, in Mogi das Cruzes, at the age of 9, and never stopped. The escape occurred because he could not stand his father, drunk, who attacked his mother.

Pedro used to carry out robberies in the east zone and in the central region of the capital of São Paulo. At this time, he lived in hotels on the outskirts of Parque Dom Pedro II, in Sé.

The first deaths orchestrated by him would have occurred when he was only 11 years old. He executed drug dealer Jorge Galvão, his brother and brother-in-law, with a firearm. “They didn’t believe me, a thin boy who could barely hold the automatic,” he told the Estadão.

In 2004, after 31 years in jail, the Estadão interviewed him again. Asked by reporter Fausto Macedo if he would be afraid of what he would find outside when released, Pedro said no. “I try to know everything out there. And I have family, I have friends, many, many, they are all believers, they will teach me everything again.”

Out of jail

Outside prison, Pedro converted and became religious, as shown on the YouTube channel called “Pedrinho Ex Matador com Jesus”, which shared videos of the former prisoner and has more than 27,000 subscribers. In a post from last year, the channel announced the “death” of Pedrinho Matador. The video showed footage captured during Peter’s baptism.