Pedro Rodrigues Filho, better known as ‘ Pedrinho Matador’ and considered the biggest serial killer in Brazilwas assassinated this Sunday in the metropolitan area of ​​Sao Paulo, official sources reported.

Responsible for more than 100 murders, according to his own confession, Rodrigues Filho served a sentence of 42 years in prison, he was released in 2018 and became a successful youtuber.



The events occurred in the Ponte Grande neighborhood, in the municipality of Mogi das Cruzes, on the outskirts of the capital of São Paulo, where “pedrinho matador” he was shot dead in front of his sister’s house. According to the Police, several hooded men got out of a car and shot him at point-blank range.

I can affirm that it won’t take long for Pedrinho Matador to turn some kind of “holy miracle”. You will have a documentary on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/MLaJkVaKub — Pavão Misterious🇧🇷 (@misteriouspavao) March 6, 2023

Rodrigues Filho, who passed away at the age of 69, was accused of having killed at least 71 people -among drug traffickers, rapists, pedophiles and thieves-, although he himself confessed that there were more than a hundred.

More than half died behind bars while he was incarcerated. In interviews carried out in previous years with local media, the murderer pointed out that he killed for “pleasure and revenge” to those who had a criminal past, for what he considered “did good for society”.

Born on October 29, 1954, in the midst of poverty, he was never able to study and since he was ten years old he was already engaged in robberies in downtown Sao Paulo and is said to have killed his first victims at the age of eleven.

When his father lost his job, he did not hesitate to shoot the deputy mayor of the municipality of Alfenas for having fired him after accusing him of robbery. and years later his hand did not tremble to kill his father when he discovered that he had murdered his mother with a machete.

After leaving prison, he became a well-known ‘youtuber’ -with close to 200,000 followers-, he released a book and made a documentary.

EFE