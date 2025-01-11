The Arab public showed special affection towards Pedri, the most acclaimed Barça player along with Lamine Yamal, during the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup played against Athletic. “I saw a lot of people from Barça in the semifinal and the public supported us a lot, but I am more focused on what happens on the field,” he stressed.

The Canarian is experiencing a sweet moment of form, alternating several positions in the center of the field. “Now I am playing more in the number 8 and I come into contact with the ball a lot, I really enjoy possession after having watched Barça since I was little,” he recalled.

In this sense, Pedri highlighted that “they always ask me about injuries, it seems like they are waiting for something to happen. But it is the fruit of the work I have done to be as good as possible. It is a transition that I have not had in my life.”

Pedri also welcomed the return of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor to the competitive discipline of Barça. “It is very good news. Traveling to Saudi Arabia without knowing if they were going to play was very complicated. “I have tried to console Olmo, who always eats at my table,” he revealed.

For his part, Federico Valverde, a fundamental player in Ancelotti’s Madrid, did not hide the problem and recalled the 0-4 loss in the League against Barça. “A mood for revenge? Very much, it was a very hard day,” he said.

The Uruguayan midfielder aligned himself with his coach when it came to giving importance to the Super Cup. “It is a very important trophy because of the confidence it gives you for the rest of the season. After many hard months, after the Super Cup the main thing remains, fighting for the titles, and every time we have won we have taken an important leap,” he recalled.

Valverde tried to put himself in the shoes of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor with everything that happened with their licenses and was very honest. “The passion of any footballer is to get dressed and go out to play. What they have gone through must not have been easy, it is something very hard. It is difficult to train knowing that you are not going to be able to compete.”