

Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Since the Spaniard Pedri’s first match with Barcelona in 2020, everyone in “Catalonia”, including the fans, management, players and technical staff, felt that “Barca” had found the “new Iniesta”, a player with innate talent, an extraordinary ability to create and make a difference, and the intelligence of an unparalleled stadium. Incomparable, good vision, an attacking midfielder with great runs on the ball, charming passes to his teammates, and an impeccable goal-scoring skill, everyone rejoiced well in the young star, who was not yet twenty years old.

Pedri’s creativity continued in every match he participated in, to reserve a fixed place for him in the team, over many “veteran” stars, not only in his club, but also with his country’s national team.

Pedri’s beginning was with Las Palmas from his youth, until his teenage years, and he played one season for the first team 2019-2020, then moved to Barcelona in the “summer of 2020”, for 5 million euros for his first club.

And he began to shine and make a difference in the “Camp Nou”, and his name echoed strongly throughout Spain, and he caught the attention of Luis Enrique, the coach of the “Roja” team at the time, and he joined the team, when he was not yet twenty years old, and he played his first match with the national team 25 March 2021, made him essential, and included him in the “Euro 2020” that was held in 2021, due to the repercussions of the “Corona pandemic”, and also in some qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup.

But he had a very bad date, with the first injury, and it was not a normal injury, but rather a very long one, and it was followed by another injury for a long time as well, bringing the total days of his absence from the stadiums due to injuries to 307 days, since his arrival in 2020, that is, more than 10 months.

And now he is suffering again from the injury, as if he has become “unfortunate” or “envied”, and his weak physical structure has contributed to making him more vulnerable to injury.

And Pedri’s absence was confirmed after the new injury he suffered in the Cadiz match in the second round of the Spanish League “La Liga”, more than 4 weeks ago, which raised the concerns of the “Blaugrana” fans, and the technical staff led by Xavi Hernandez, especially since the team entered into very difficult meetings in “La Liga”.

Pedri will be away due to injury for at least 9 matches, including 7 in the “La Liga” and two matches in the group stage of the Champions League.

Xavi, the leader of the “Catalan squad”, hopes that Pedri will be ready before the “El Clasico of the Earth”, against his arch-rival Real Madrid, next October 29.

It remains to be known that the new injury is in the posterior muscle of the right thigh, possibly due to the extraordinary effort he made when scoring his first team goal in Cadiz.

Born on November 25, 2002, “22 years old”, Pedri played for all Spain youth teams under 17, 18, 19, 21 and 23 years old, and he was promoted to the first team in 2020, and he was also summoned to participate in the last Olympic Games.

