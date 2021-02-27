Barça Pedri suffered this Saturday at Sánchez Pizjuán a muscle injury in the soleus of his left leg that will prevent him from playing on Wednesday against Sevilla at the Camp Nou in the second leg of the Cup semifinals and on March 10 against PSG in the round of eighth of the Champions. Pedri will be out for at least two weeks and could be absent from the pitch for up to a month, so not only will he be absent in the cup-bearer match against Sevilla in which Barça will have to overcome a 2-0 against, but also against PSG and in the next league games.

In the 70th minute, when the Canarian midfielder tried to control a ball, he was injured in his left leg, immediately requesting the change. In the absence of the tests to which he will be subjected this Sunday, Pedri suffers a muscle injury “in the lower part of the left leg”, as confirmed by Barcelona. The young Canarian player is being one of the best of the Barcelona team, so Ronald Koeman loses a basic piece for the next matches.

In the case of Uruguayan center-back Ronald Araujo, who reappeared after overcoming an ankle injury and also had to retire after just over a quarter of an hour on the pitch, he noticed a puncture in the same area, although apparently his presence in Wednesday’s game is not in danger. Gerard Piqué was also substituted in the 66th minute, but the Catalan center-back clarified that his substitution had already been agreed with Ronald Koeman.