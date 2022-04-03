It says Sergi Pamies who likes the acoustics of the Camp Nouits appearance more typical of the stalls of the high school that of a soccer stadium, the select distinction of silence against the noisy uniformity of the animation stands. Those silences that allow listening to the hitting of a ball or a shot to the post as if it were wind or percussion music. In those moments, as in the concert of New Year on Vienna when the march sounds Radetzky, the public is allowed the license to rhythm from their seats with their palms a score of soccer tricks. And also chant the name of the orchestra director if appropriate.

pedrilike before Messi, has that gift, that exclusive privilege of those who play with a baton to set the tone, the pause and the rush. The stadium was silenced after the departure of the Argentine crack, it has recovered its acoustics thanks to the genius of the canary. He threatened the night with a draw when Dembele, great yesterday in his solo version, gave in to the young conductor to solve the score. And there, in front of the area, Pedri paused first, then a roll of endless feints, and finally hit the ball with a sustained strike, very typical of the Camp Nou. The select public then stood up, and for a moment it was difficult to distinguish whether they were chanting for Messi or Pedri.