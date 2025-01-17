To the rhythm of Pedri, Barça rides. If the canary rules, the team flies. If the midfielder controls the helm, Flick’s team deploys and retracts. Pedri is once again the lighthouse that illuminates the path. At a trot or a run, with pauses and acceleration, at the foot or in the gap, but always with your head up and your ideas clear. Without the physical problems that plagued his skull for three seasons, the footballer has been able to recover the splendor and, above all, the regularity with which he appeared in the elite in the 2020-2021 campaign. Then he played 39 games in a row with Barça. On Wednesday against Betis he equaled that record. From April in the Parc des Princes until now.

He has been in all the games of the Flick era, which are 29, and in only two has he started from the bench. With its seal of quality and its touch, it has partnered with Gavi, Olmo, Casadó and Lamine Yamal. A speed of ball and execution that reminds us of the Barça of the little ones, of the best times, of Messi, Xavi and Iniesta supported by the positional Sergio Busquets.

Up to fifteen different players have scored in a Barça team that averages three goals per game





Juan Bautista Martínez

At only 22 years old, Pedri is a veteran at Barça. He is in his fifth season at the club and has already gone through all the phases, from excitement to disappointment, from success to failure. With this situation, the Canarian needed to recover his physique to perpetuate his football. After being exploited by Barça and the national team in the 2020-2021 campaign (73 games, including the Euro Cup and the Olympic Games), he accumulated eight muscle injuries that hampered him in three seasons. He came back, played, broke and started again and again. His last injury was not a muscle injury but a knee injury, the result of a hard kick from Kroos at Euro 2024.

He came back from that stronger and from the first moment he was in tune with Flick. To the point that he revealed that he worked harder with the German than with Xavi and that the coach heavily penalized lack of punctuality. The coach also has him in high regard. “Pedri is a super professional, a fabulous footballer in the center of the field. It’s everywhere. It’s incredible how he understands football. When you see the data you realize that he runs a lot and also does atrocious things with the ball. It’s very nice to see how the La Masia players combine. The distances between the players have been perfect,” the coach said on Wednesday. Pedri is not from La Masia, but as if he were.

Being a member of Barça since he was little and being inspired by the great Barça of Guardiola or Luis Enrique (in short, of Messi, Xavi and Iniesta) marked his vocation and his style. That is why Pedri cannot imagine himself outside of Barça nor can Barça understand itself without him. The negotiations for his renewal are taking place in good harmony and the normal thing is that an agreement is reached to extend a contract that expires in 2026. This was recognized by the Canarian in Yida a few days ago.

His constant presence can practically be considered a signing. As a regulating thermometer of the team’s game, it orders the pieces and transports the ball to the right place and at the right time. Although he has contributed four goals, it is more common for others to be in charge of the last third of the field. Like Raphinha, who has scored 20 goals this campaign, the same as he scored in the previous two years combined. Or a Lamine Yamal who gives assists everywhere (he has 12) and who has found the net in three games in a row for the first time since he debuted with Barça. At his side, Koundé is not only a defensive titan, but an offensive weapon with which he understands and complements himself.

The French defender is one of the 15 different scorers of a Barcelona that has recovered the gunpowder of the beginning of autumn at the beginning of 2025, with 16 goals in four games so far in January. Barça has scored 88 goals in 29 games this season (3.03 per game).

A remarkable average that attests to his voracity. It is a team absolutely approved for the first European line. With the rhythm, physicality, talent and speed that are needed to try to go far against the best. Regularity will be your great workhorse. That regularity that Pedri has again.