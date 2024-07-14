Pedri, the young star of the Spanish national team and the FC Barcelonawill not be able to play in the Euro final against England this Sunday due to an injury sustained in the quarter-finals. The injury, a consequence of a hard tackle by German Toni Kroos, has hit Pedri again in a season already marked by several physical mishaps.
In his first statements after the injury, Pedri shared his frustration and reflections on the difficult moment he is going through. “The first few days are always the worst. When you can barely walk, you are in a lot of pain… You rethink a lot of things, why it always happens to you, what you can improve… In this case it was a blow and there is little room for improvement, but you always try to look for the positive side, it will help you try to improve and overcome the small obstacles that are in your way, it will make you stronger,” he expressed with notable sincerity.
The young midfielder also spoke about the challenges he has faced throughout a difficult season. “I was coming off a difficult season for me, I had had a lot of injuries, I haven’t had the continuity that I would like, that’s what a footballer likes the most, to have that continuity. When these mishaps happen, you rethink a lot of things,” he commented, showing his desire for stability and professional growth.
Despite his absence from the grand final, Pedri was optimistic and grateful for the support of his teammates and the coaching staff. “Everyone is worried, they ask me how my recovery is going. It’s very nice, we’re a family here and that’s what has led us to be in the final. And we deserve to win that final because of the family that we are. I’m sure they’re going to give it their all. Let them make me European champion!” he concluded with a message of hope and confidence in his team.
Pedri’s absence is undoubtedly a blow for Spain, but his words reflect the strength and spirit of overcoming that characterise him. Now, La Roja will fight in the final with the added motivation of winning for their injured teammate.
