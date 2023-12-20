Bad news for Xavi Hernández and for all Barcelona fans at the end of the year. Pedri has been injured again after suffering a blow in training and will not be able to play in the last league game of 2023 against Almería.
What injury does Pedri have?
FC Barcelona has issued a medical statement informing that Pedri had suffered an accident during training but neither the type of injury nor the length of time the midfielder will be out has been specified.
“In training this morning, Pedri received a blow that caused a small muscle injury. He is low and his evolution will determine his availability,” says the club's medical statement.
How long will Pedri be out?
Since we do not know the extent of the injury, it is not known exactly how long the midfielder will be out. From the diary Sport They point out that in the worst case Pedri could be out for around three weeks, so he would be available for the second week of January.
What games will Pedri miss with FC Barcelona?
At the moment it is certain that Pedri will miss the last two games of 2023 with FC Barcelona: the first tonight, the League match against Almería and the friendly against América on Friday.
If the Sport newspaper's forecasts are confirmed, Pedri will also not be available to play the first two games of 2024 and would arrive just for the Spanish Super Cup.
Next matches of FC Barcelona
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Almeria
|
December 20th
|
19:00 ESP, 15:00 ARG, 12:00 MX
|
The league
|
America
|
December 22th
|
03:00 ESP, 23:00 ARG, 20:00 MX
|
Friendly
|
The Palms
|
January 4
|
21:30,ESP 17:30 ARG, 14:30 MX
|
The league
|
Barbastro
|
January 7th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 14:00 MX
|
Copa del Rey
|
Osasuna
|
January 11
|
20:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Spain Supercup
