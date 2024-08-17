FC Barcelona have received good news on the eve of their first official match of the season in La Liga, which also marks the beginning of the Hansi Flick era in charge of the Barça team. Pedro González, better known as Pedrihas received medical clearance and is available for the match against Valencia at MestallaThe talented Canary Island midfielder had been injured since the quarter-finals of the European Championship, when a clash with Toni Kroos caused him to sprain his knee. Since then, he has been sidelined from the pitch and training until just under a week ago.
Pedri’s recovery has been accelerated by the needs of the team, as the last-minute withdrawal of Ilkay Gündoğan, who suffered a blow to the head during the Joan Gamper Trophy against Monaco, has left Barcelona with a plague of injuries in midfield. In addition to Gündoğan, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Dani Olmo and Fermín are also out of action for various reasons.
Although Pedri has been included in the squad, he is not expected to start at Mestalla. Hansi Flick will probably opt to give him minutes gradually, given that he is still recovering his optimal fitness. However, his inclusion in the team is a relief for the German coach, who faces his first official challenge with a midfield depleted by injuries. Pedri’s presence, even if it is from the bench, could be key in a match that promises to be demanding.
