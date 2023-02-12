A goal from the chest of drawers decides the match against Albiol and his companions. Sixth win in a row. The blaugrana extend on Ancelotti, on the field on the 15th against Elche

From our correspondent Filippo Maria Ricci

Barcelona does not stop. In Vila-real against the Yellow Submarine led by former Blaugrana coach Quique Setien, Xavi’s team won 1-0, earning their sixth consecutive win and moving to +11 over Madrid, who played on Wednesday with Elche bottom of the standings. A goal from Pedri was enough for Barça because the Blaugrana defense has an impressive totem in Araujo and has conceded just 7 goals in the first 21 days. For Villarreal three defeats in a row.

The choices — Xavi without the injured Dembélé and Busquets, in their place Raphinha, fourth consecutive as starter, and Kessie, in his third Liga appearance from the start. In Villarreal out Gerard Moreno, replaced by Morales. See also Football Liverpool defeated Premier League jumbo Bunley and Wolverhampton discouraged downhill Tottenham, West Ham's cattery missing from the field

The advantage — After a great save by Pepe Reina on Lewandowski, his former Bayern team-mates, Barça went through in the 18th minute with an action that was marvelous for its speed and precision. Ball recovered by Kounde and then five touches before without apparent space: De Jong, Raphinha, Pedri, Lewandowski, Pedri who beat Reina with a precise touch. For the midfielder 6 goals in Liga, 3 in the last 5 days.

Waste Morales — Reina stopped Lewandowski again, Coquelin hurt his right knee badly in a tackle with Kessie and was replaced by Chukwueze with Villarreal’s move to a 4-4-2 formation, and in added time ‘Comandante’ Morales kicked out a incredible opportunity, only ahead of Ter Stegen after a mistake by Kounde.

Imperial Araujo — In a second half with little pace and several interruptions, the Barcelona defense led by an imperial Araujo, decisive on at least four occasions, withstood the pressure of the Yellow Submarine well, while Raphinha wasted a great invitation from Lewandowski before Villarreal’s final forcing. Now for Barcelona there is a play-off with Manchester United to go to the round of 16 of the Europa League. Authentic exam to measure the real strength of the Catalans, who are booming at home. See also Tyson: "I'll die soon." The shocking words of Iron Mike

February 12, 2023 (change February 12, 2023 | 23:04)

