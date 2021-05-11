39 ‘



Corner, Barcelona. Corner committed by Toño.



37 ‘



Corner, lift. Corner committed by Jordi Alba.



37 ‘



Corner, lift. Conceded by Ousmane Dembélé.



36 ‘



Corner, lift. Conceded by Clément Lenglet.



36 ‘



Corner, lift. Conceded by Ousmane Dembélé.



3. 4′



Gooooool! Levante 0, Barcelona 2. Pedri (Barcelona) left footed shot from the center of the box following a fast break.



32 ‘



Corner, Barcelona. Corner committed by Rober Pier.



32 ‘



Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.



31 ‘



Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



31 ‘



Foul by Óscar Duarte (Levante).



31 ‘



Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



31 ‘



Foul by Gonzalo Melero (Levante).



30 ‘



Shot standing next to the right side of the goal. Enis Bardhi (Levante) right footed shot from the left side of the box.



29 ‘



Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is very close to the right post, but it went slightly off target. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.



28 ‘



Attempt missed. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) left footed shot from the center of the box is too high.



26 ‘



Gooooool! Levante 0, Barcelona 1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the top left corner.



2. 3′



Attempt blocked. José Luis Morales (Levante) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.



22 ‘



Attempt stopped low to the left. Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Pedri.



twenty-one’



Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



twenty-one’



Foul by Enis Bardhi (Levante).



19 ‘



Jorge Miramón (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



19 ‘



Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).



17 ‘



Attempt missed by José Luis Morales (Levante) left footed shot from the left side of the box that goes too high after a corner kick.



16 ‘



Corner, lift. Conceded by Clément Lenglet.



eleven’



Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.



eleven’



Foul by Rober Pier (Levante).



6 ‘



Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.



5′



Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.



5′



Foul by Gonzalo Melero (Levante).



5′



Auction standing under sticks on the ground. Pedri (Barcelona) right footed shot from the center of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.



3′



Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the right wing.



3′



Foul by Toño (Levante).



two’



Attempt missed. Pedri (Barcelona) right footed shot from the center of the box is close to the right corner. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.



The first part begins.



0 ‘



Confirmed line ups on both teams. The protagonists take to the field to start the warm-up exercises

