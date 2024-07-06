Pedri left the pitch in tears in the eighth minute of Friday’s quarter-final against Germany, which Spain won 2-1 after extra time.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said Kroos, who was playing the final match of his illustrious career, should have been sent off but did not even receive a yellow card.

For his part, the Spanish Football Federation said that Pedri suffers from a “second-degree sprain in his left knee.”

Pedri has been a key player at Euro 2024, starting four of Spain’s five matches and only missing the final group game against Albania, when Spain had already secured top spot in Group B.

Kroos had announced his retirement when Germany’s journey in the tournament ended. Kroos, a 2014 World Cup winner, posted a lengthy Instagram post, saying at the end that it was “very” important for him to apologise.

“Sorry, and I wish Pedri a speedy recovery. Obviously it was not my intention to hurt you. I wish you a speedy recovery and all the best. You are a great player,” he wrote.