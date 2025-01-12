“I was a little surprised because it’s a lie”. This is how forceful Pedri González has been this Saturday, to deny the information that claimed that the FC Barcelona players threatened not to go to the Spanish team if the problem with the registration of Dani Olmo was not solved.

“It is clear that we are not going to say no to the national team. At least personally, I love going with the national team. It’s a lie that I hope no one has believed.“said the Canarian midfielder in the press conference prior to the final of the Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid in Jeddah.

The culé footballer has also pointed out that “Players always have to stay on the sidelines of what happens on the outside, we have to focus on what our job is, what we get paid for and enjoy football, try to win to help the club.”

In this sense, and referring to this Sunday’s match, Barça’s ‘8’ considered that, “when you win a title, you help the club much more with money, and Tomorrow is an opportunity to help the club a little more and get everything back to normal.“.

Regarding the precautionary measure granted by the CSD to register Olmo, Pedri pointed out that “it is very good news” for Barça, but above all for the players: “The position they were in [Olmo y Pau Víctor] It was very complicated, knowing that you can’t play… I was trying to console Dani Olmowhich I have on the table where we eat.

“Taking a trip here to Arabia is complicated knowing if you are going to be able to play or not.. Very happy for him and for Pau. They were both in a difficult moment and for now they can be with us and they will surely contribute a lot,” he added.





Furthermore, the midfielder has responded to the criticism following the CSD resolution: “Each club and each person has their opinion on all the cases in the world. What I am happy about is having them on the team, which for me is two are important to us and, well, What other people have to say is their opinion. “I don’t have to tell them anything.”

Regarding the duel against Real Madrid, the Canary Islander has revealed that he sees the dressing room “motivated” and “wanting to play in a final.” “Always having a title at stake and against Madrid I think it motivates every player. who dedicated himself to this when he was little,” he added.