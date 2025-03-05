“You don’t have to sell the bear skin before hunting it.” Proverb that some attribute to the Italian fabulator Lorenzo Astemio (fifteenth century), others to a medium anonymous hunter ready and others already put to the rich Spanish saying. Based on football, a sport that serves as a metaphor for life most of the time, it means the following: I don’t even think of celebrating the pass to the quarterfinals of the Champions League if you have not yet played or the round of the round of 16. And even less if you dress blue and grana and do not want the European Cup almost ten years ago.

Barça de Hansi Flick, waterproof to more optimistic Barcelona, ​​the one who denies the existence of the other (Benfica, a 4-0 team to Atlétic (Cubarsí expelled in the 21st minute), played a sensational party, loaded with personality, worthy of a talented, young group and wanting to eat the world.

With 10 players we had to defend but also play football and the canary offered a teaching

The defensive exercise of Barça, forced when you get to run 70 and peak minutes with a less footballer, had airs of military discipline. The merit, highlighted this, was in combining that sacrifice without the ball with the attacker tozudeness that defines the intrepid teams, who refuse to be over in resigned and conformist attitude and continue to threaten the adversary. They get out of the inside, it is part of their charm. Raphinha was the alfilo chosen to score as many other times this season. But it was Pedri, supported by the epic behind Araújo, Koundé, Íñigo Martínez and Balde, the half -bullhed half, and the co -pilot of Frenkie de Jong, who embodied as no player in the field that rebellion.

The Canarian’s party was another level. He held football on his feet. He took it to artistic land based on controls, conductions and that feeling that the periodic midfielders dominate, line from the Xavi and Iniesta, who play with space and time as if they belonged to them.

Sell ​​to Araújo

I stayed a few weeks ago to take something with a high position of Barça’s football already retired that once had a lot of power. Everything really. He told me that he was bothered from the defenses of now that they threw them too much to the ground, in actions that arouse the ovation of the stands when they are winning but that they are high risk if they are crooked. Barça’s centrals are being expelled too much in the Champions League. Araújo was demonized last season for leaving the team with ten against the PSG. This course Van Eric García (Monaco) and Cubarsí. It happens to all.

About Araújo, talking happily about a sale of Uruguayan is like little reckless or foolish. In football it is good to have “with good foot” centrals as it is now said with cursilería, but the day you stay with ten, to have a brown beast to remove the ancient danger is a blessing.

Proverb again: To go to the mountain to hunt bears, it is best to go out as a couple: Pedri to attract them and Araújo to knock them down.

(Another day we talk about Szczesny, which I owe one).