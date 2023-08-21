Pedri gave the hosts the lead after a wonderful pass behind the defense from newcomer Ilkay Gendogan seven minutes before the end.

Substitute Torres strengthened Barcelona’s superiority after a pass with a header from Robert Lewandowski in stoppage time.

Barcelona, ​​the defending champions, achieved its first victory in the league this season, after drawing with its host Getafe in the opening round last week.

Barcelona will play its matches at the Olympic Stadium located on Montjuice Hill in the city, while its ancient stadium, Camp Nou, will witness reconstruction and restoration for a year and a half.