Beat Pepe Mel to define the innocence made football of Pedri it is impossible. “Look at him, one who is a millionaire and does not know it,” he said less than two years ago to a manager of The palms while watching him train. The truth is that Pedri has swept with the best forecasts. He has been in 43 official matches with him Barça in his season as a rookie in LaLiga; debuted with the U21 from From the source in September and a couple of weeks ago with the Absolute. His name has been linked to Bayern, his contract needs to be reviewed, and he dreams of playing Eurocup Y Games. He is 18 years old. The matter is going very fast. So much so that, in April of last year, its market value was 7.20 million. Now 70.

They say that Pedri’s fame is not going to go to his head. He is an austere boy with very internalized values. Seeing him live is exciting, because the last thing you think about is him. Being an offensive player, he comes to the rescue of teammates who neglect their position. And then, when he has the ball, his football is a simple control-pass that recalls that mythical phrase from Cruyff: “Playing football is easy; playing football well is the most difficult.” Pedri did not know that he would be a millionaire. Nor that he would pay a daily tribute to Johan. But it does. You just have to ask your guardians not to burn it, lest the gasoline can go out on fire.