At the Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona and Manchester United played one of the best matches of this season for the first leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 32, which featured situations for both teams and gave viewers one of the best 2-2 of recent times. Now, everything is to be defined next week at Old Trafford but the Catalan team will have two important casualties.
Thus, the culé team will not be able to count on the services of two of its best players. Both Gavi and Pedri will not be able to be in the return match against the Red Devils next Thursday in England. The first of them will not be present due to the accumulation of yellow cards that have been accumulating since the UEFA Champions League, a tournament that Barcelona played. While the other suffered an injury to the rectus femoris of the right thigh and is expected to be out for the next 3 or 4 weeks of action.
In yesterday’s match, the one who replaced the 20-year-old was Sergi Roberto, who is shaping up to be his replacement in the crucial second leg against Erik ten Hag’s team. While the one who could take Gavi’s place would be Sergio Busquets who could return from his injury to one of his ankles.
Pedro’s situation
The injury of the player born in Bajamar is a serious headache for Xavi’s coaching staff as a crucial stage of the season is coming up, as they will have to face Real Madrid in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey, the return against United and key matches in LaLiga against rivals like Valencia and Athletic Bilbao.
#Pedri #Gavi #Manchester #Uniteds #return #duel #Europa #League
Leave a Reply