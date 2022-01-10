The midfielder and the Spanish attacker have not had minutes since the arrival of Xavi Hernández due to injury and impossibility of registration, respectively. Having the possibility of debuting under the command of the Egarense, they are prevented by the positive in COVID, but they could arrive at the last minute.
Pedri González played four games at the beginning of the season with FC Barcelona, still with Ronald Koeman on the bench. After a vacation leave, he suffered a muscle injury that has kept him out in recent months. He was able to go back to training and gradually pick up the pace. However, this Sunday his PCR came out positive and prevents him, for the moment, from entering into the plans for the Spanish Super Cup.
For his part, Ferran Torres landed at the Camp Nou more than a week ago and being the great bet (55 + 10M) of this winter market despite the economic situation of the club. The departure in the form of a loan from Philippe Coutinho to Aston Villa is insufficient to redistribute the salary scale and allow the Spanish to be registered, who could be present in the RFEF competition if the next test is negative for COVID-19.
In both cases there will be recent news, since the Barça expedition will travel to Saudi Arabia this morning and will have to know beforehand if it does not have either of the two, with one or can have both. If they test positive again, another test would be held tomorrow for them to travel to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, where on Wednesday they will face the first semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid.
#Pedri #Ferran #Torres #doubtful #Super #Cup #due #COVID19
