In an interview with the Sports Club published this Thursday, Pedri, the new jewel of Barcelona, ​​also sent, like Joan Laporta, his message to Messi to continue playing for Barça next season: “I hope I can be close to him for several years. It would be great if he could enjoy Messi and learn a lot things next to him. “ It still seems like a dream to the Canary to be next to the six-time Ballon d’Or: “When I was next to Messi, I was very shocked to see him. To see it on television or in a video game …, I almost did not believe it. Playing with Messi is easy because when you give it to him you know that things are going to happen. And that’s what I try to do, give it to him in the best conditions so that it is the most beneficial for the team. “

Pedri cannot wait to wear the National Team shirt: “If I participate, I would try to play as I did in my town square.” On his preferred position on the field: “I have always said that the position where I have liked to play the most is that of playmaker. Being behind the striker, being able to give that last pass that I like so much, that is the position I would choose. But me I’m here for what the coach says and to play in whatever position it is. “