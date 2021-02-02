Las Palmas surprised when, in the summer of 2019, he gave a professional record to a kid who was barely 16 years old. They spoke wonders at the club Pedri González. So much so that a couple of training sessions were enough to captivate Pepe Mel. “Here is one who is a millionaire and does not know it,” said the Madrid coach in full preseason in Cádiz.

Pedri performance across national borders and Barca watchful eye, took control of its services. But Las Palmas had been ahead of the game, forcing the entity then chaired by Bartomeu to go through the box. Such was the trust they placed in the Camp Nou in the Las Palmas youth squad, a native of Tegueste (Tenerife), that they agreed to a transfer for five million, unheard of for someone who was just a youth and who had not played a single minute even in the Second Division, where he passed his immediate future with grancanaria entity.

Rocco Maiorino occupied the Sports Directorate of Las Palmas, and managed to agree on the aforementioned starting price of five million euros. However, that transfer contract, which included a loan for a season on the island, included different clauses and bonuses for objectives achieved by Pedri during his stay at Barça. At the moment, alongside Koeman, he has played 20 league games and has been called up with the U21 team. Every minute played with the Barça team counts, which translates into huge benefits for the Sports Union, which moment there could be ‘scratched’ til Pedri 10 million, a figure that could reach 25-30 million. Thus, the island club could get to collect up to six million if Pedri plays at least 25 official matches and 45 minutes at least in each of them, a figure that sounds ridiculous a little less since the beginning of this season.

Pedri currently has a termination clause of 400 million euros, and Las Palmas is assured of a 15% capital gain for a possible future transfer of the Tenerife attacker during his contract in Barcelona, ​​set until 2024. Likewise, if Pedri were called up by the senior team, which seems to be about to fall, the UDLP would also get its share. A round business that will continue to generate benefits for the Atlantic club despite being so far from Granada, where Barça plays tomorrow. And Pedri, once again, will be Messi’s best partner.