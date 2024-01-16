Lodi, Pedretti case also ends up in the Daily Mail

The case of Giovanna Pedretti crosses the Channel. The 'Daily Mail' dedicated a long article on the restaurateur who was found lifeless, two days ago, in his pizzeria 'Le Vignole' in Sant'Angelo Lodigiano. In the article titled 'False Review Controversy Drives Italian Restaurant Owner to Suicide', the British newspaper recounts Pedretti's story in detail who responded to a homophobic and anti-disabled review left by a customer on Google by writing that he was no longer welcome in his restaurant. Many had praised her for her response. Someone then expressed doubts about the authenticity of the message. “The 59-year-old – writes the 'Daily Mail' – was also accused of having invented the review by a couple of Italian celebrities who fueled attention on the whole affair”.

“The influencer and television personality Selvaggia Lucarellitogether with his partner Lorenzo Biagiarelli, were particularly explicit in accusing Pedretti of having falsified the reviewAnd. This theory began to circulate online, ending up in newspapers and online publications, and Pedretti—who had been lauded as a hero only the day before—was vilified by trolls before her body was discovered on Sunday,” he writes the 'Daily Mail' again.

Pedretti case, Selvaggia Lucarelli: “Suicide has complex causes”

Selvaggia Lucarellijournalist, is keen to reject any accusation of hatred and shitstorm for the case of Giovanna Pedrettiowner of the pizzeria “La Vignola” of Sant' Angelo Lodigiano, found dead on Sunday evening at the Lambro river. The Lodi prosecutor's office, meanwhile, is investigating incitement to suicide against unknown persons.

To those who blame her for having exposed herself, together with her partner Lorenzo BiagiarelliMrs. Alla media pilloryLucarelli writes:

“We're talking about pillorying, but in fact there hasn't even been this pillory that we're talking about on social media. I therefore fear that too little is known about his backgroundof personal history”. And he adds: “Every time some site dedicates an article to me, often distorting words to make me sound like Beelzebub, there are so many insults underneath that if I were fragile I would have been in a psychiatric clinic long ago. To be optimistic.”

The story

The story began on Friday morning, when several newspapers picked up the news of the pizzeria in the Lodi area hit by a fire review homophobic: “Excellent pizza but I didn't feel comfortable, they put me next to gays and a disabled boy”.

Judgment to which Pedretti had responded in a commendable way by giving a lesson in style to everyone and inviting the user not to return to his place again.

The next day, Saturday, Lucarelli enters the scene and begins to instill the first doubts about the truthfulness from the review: “About marketing and good deeds. The heroine of the day (yesterday) was this Giovanna Pedretti, owner of a pizzeria in Sant'Angelo Lodigiano. The lady promotes the “suspended pizza” initiative in favor of disabled people in agreement with an association. Well, she becomes a hero because she indignantly publishes this review and her response (don't come back blabla). Newspapers and TV make her a heroine. Well done, exemplary response, let's all go and eat at her place.”

Then the doubt: “It's a shame that as Lorenzo Biagiarelli (his partner) points out that review can't be true. It's a crude photomontage (and in fact the owner says it has been deleted). Therefore, unless the lady explains to us how original that comment can be and shows us the original screen from the Google page, we are faced with a marketing operation passed off as heroic defense of gays and disabled people”.

About marketing and good deeds. The heroine of the day (yesterday) was this Giovanna Pedretti, owner of a pizzeria in Sant'Angelo Lodigiano. The lady promotes the “suspended pizza” initiative in favor of disabled people in agreement with an association. Well, she becomes a hero… pic.twitter.com/nWLwTA3dug — Selvaggia Lucarelli (@stanzaselvaggia) January 13, 2024

The post about X, a goodbye?

Selvaggia Lucarelliafter having also received death threats on social media, this morning he posted one long reflection on X to give his point of view on what happened in the last hours. A post in which he also announces that he will take one break from both X and Facebookremaining solely on Instagram:

In moving only to Instagram for a while I leave some reflections. The first is that no one still has the courage to reflect on the role of the press in this affair and ask themselves why irrelevant and even false news was on home pages everywhere. It is preferred… pic.twitter.com/pOKzdRD3QK — Selvaggia Lucarelli (@stanzaselvaggia) January 16, 2024

However, Lucarelli quickly denied it on his Instagram profile rumors of his possible farewell from social media, asking: “Who ever said I was leaving Twitter?”

