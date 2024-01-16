Pedretti, the second cell phone and the help of Google. Two key elements to solve the mystery

Unpublished details emerge about the case Pedretti, relating to the death of the restaurateur from the Lodi area. The woman's body was found lifeless in the river Lambro and the prosecutor's office investigates incitement to suicide. The so-called “media pillory“, a series of negative comments following the discovery that the customer's review against gays and disabled people was not authentic. A question on which there is still no absolute certainty. The truth about death by Giovanna Pedretti is found on his cell phonesthe. The owner of the Le Vignole pizzeria in Sant'Angelo Lodigiano had two. One – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – was found in her Panda on the banks of the Lambro. The personal one instead ended up in the water with her. In one of the two there should be the screenshot that Pedretti says she took of the review accusing the place of having gays and disabled people among the customers, to which she responded after her cancellation using a “little program“, as he told the police.

If nothing were found, apart from the other inconsistencies in his version, this would constitute a further element in favor of the forgery charges. Her husband Aniello D'Avino known as Nello, who accompanied her to the interview with the military, said that her wife “she was haunted by those negative comments“. Nello also explained to the police – continues Il Fatto – that his wife had become silent in the hours preceding her death. He hadn't responded to her exhortations to forget everything. Obsessed with the idea of ​​having become first a heroine and then a con artist in few hours. The investigators will also analyze the telephone cells. And the calls, to try to understand if someone made one that made the woman collapse. Which she also reiterated to the police the existence of the post before its deletion. Verification through the archives of will also be essential Google.

