The case Pedretti continues to hold court, details emerge on the death of the owner of the pizzeria “Le Vignole” in Sant'Angelo Lodigiano. The autopsy reveals that Joan I had cuts all over his body, it is yet to be ascertained whether she herself caused all those wounds before throwing herself into the Lambro. The suicide hypothesis still remains the most accredited, but all other leads are not yet ruled out. New posts also appear, similar to those that led to the “media pillory”. Pedretti used to answer for the sake of rhyme to negative customer reviews under the Google profile of his pizzeria.

How it happened in the midst of a pandemic when the account Robert Bobby jr wrote: “Bad reception…avoid them as rudeness is commonplace. Maybe the pizza will also be good…”. Immediately the pizzeria, again through Giovanna, responded in kind: “Dear my boyfriend, his arrogance in sitting at a table booked by others, without asking for anything almost as if it were in the living room at homewithout showing the green pass and the hassle faced with our requests… well, we maintain the anti-covid rules to be able to work, if you don't like it, this is not the place for you; therefore, I take the liberty of asking you to go elsewhere, you would find the same service with us. Pay attention to the anti-covid rules. Thank you and good evening”.

After Pedretti's death, journalists also end up in the crosshairs, according to the inhabitants of Giovanna's town too oppressive. An episode reported on social media by Martina, a girl from Sant'Angelo Lodigiano, and relaunched by the ex-boyfriend of Fiorina, daughter of Giovanna and Nello, also sparked outrage. “Follow an 84-year-old woman to her home“, Martina denounces, “while as you are all pointing out he has already lost two children tragically, it is not to be defined. It does not make sense. It's not right. At least leave your mother alone. Shame on you!!!”.

