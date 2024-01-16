Dead restaurateur, the customer from the negative review had returned. So Giovanna…

There are many things that don't add up about the death of Giovanna Pedrettithe restaurateur from Sant'Angelo Lodigiano found lifeless in Lambro and ended up at the center of a controversy over the response to a negative review. The Lodi prosecutor's office is investigating incitement to suicide. And in the meantime, details are emerging about the summoning of the owner of the Le Vignole pizzeria by the police. On Saturday afternoon the 59-year-old – we read in La Stampa – had been called to the local station to try to trace the author of the review. Because the author could have been prosecutable For incitement to racial hatred. On this occasion, Pedretti reiterated the veracity of the writing which led her to provide the response then published on Facebook. But he also provided other interesting details on the story.

The woman, heard as a person informed on the facts, said that the review on Google – continues La Stampa – had been published in April 2023. At the time you had received the alert and saved the comment criticizing the pizzeria due to the presence of gays and disabled people among the customers. Then she had forgotten about it, in the sense that for a long time he had left the photo of the comment on his phone without replying. Also because, she argued before the police, in the meantime the review signed S. had disappeared. But Pedretti he would also recognize the person who had posted the review.

The same customeraccording to what Pedretti said at the police station, she would then return in his restaurant to eat. At that point, Pedretti explained to the police, she remembered his review on her phone. She wrote the answer. And at that point, “with the help of a little program” and perhaps someone – family members? – would have combined the screenshot of the comment and that of the reply. Then he would have published everything on Facebook. Where, however, he would not have told the story of the removed review and the subsequent response compared to the facts. And in the screenshot, however, we also read that the publication of the comment dates back to “18 hours ago”, that of the reply to “16 hours ago”. So Pedretti at least simulated the question and answer by also falsifying the time of the reply. Pedretti she was found dead in the Lambro river, with cuts on her neck and arms. The mystery remains surrounding her sudden disappearance thirteen years to the day from the suicide always in his own country Brother.

