Viniicus’ great game against Atalanta has reopened the debate between his admirers and his detractors. His lack of inspiration in the definition has marked his time at the Real Madrid. It is the main reason why it appears in all the rumors about a possible exchange with Mbappé. The French ends contract in 2022 and this coming summer is exciting. If you do not renew and the PSG wants it not to go free the following year, it would force Leonardo to listen to offers.

Among those offers could be the Mbappé-Vinicius barter more money than they spoke yesterday in ‘En el Chiringuito de Jugones’. Pedrerol was blunt and I would not look favorably on the Brazilian’s salutation. Basically because It would be very hard for Real Madrid to see him explode at another club. Balboa, despite being a confessed admirer of Vinicius, would certainly be for the work of the exchange.