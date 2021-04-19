The Super League seems an ever closer reality. Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea Tottenham, Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Atlético de Madrid, Inter, Juventus and Miilan they have issued a letter confirming the new competition.

It was also confirmed to Florentino Pérez as president of the competition, which Pedrerol took advantage of to launch this invitation to the program to better explain to the audience what the Super League is.