The fourth anniversary of the fact that Real Madrid decided to start the works in the stadium of the meringues has been completed and it is expected that by mid-October of this year they will have finished
Real Madrid will be able to present a new stadium from October 2023, just four years after Real Madrid began construction on the Santiago Bernabéu. In the “El Chiringuito” program, Josep Pedrerol announced some details of the works of this new stadium.
“The scheduled date for the opening party of the Santiago Bernabéu is December 23. In the month of August, it will be necessary to confirm that the established deadlines are met. In October the stadium will be 100% built,” reported Pedrerol.
They have already completed the installation of one of the fundamental elements of this new stadium that will allow commercial exploitation 365 days a year: the retractable roof. This new cover will be able to close and open fully automatically, taking an estimated time of 15 minutes for guidance and 20 minutes for full inflation, as reported by the Santiago Bernabéu construction monitoring website, nuevoestadiobernabeu.com.
This new cover is inspired by the concept of inflated membrane cells associated with a guiding technology which allows the opening and closing of the same that will fold from the middle in both directions in a north-south direction, sliding through some rails provided under the longitudinal part of the fixed cover.
On the other hand, the folding stands will allow an interior connection that will make freight traffic between the new car park and the pitch possible. The parking-tunnel-retractable grandstand-playing field connection is ensured through this action in which the grandstand will open and close in a few minutes.
The icing on the cake lies in its façade, which presents an avant-garde image thanks to a skin of steel bands and variable lines that will allow lighting and projecting images.
