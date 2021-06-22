Health recommends that the population continue to use the mask outdoors from the next day 26 “as long as the safety distance cannot be maintained, especially in crowded spaces.” This was stressed yesterday by the counselor, Juan José Pedreño, who recalled that this measure has proven “to be an effective instrument of protection.” The removal of the mask outdoors will be addressed tomorrow at the weekly meeting of the Interterritorial Council. Pedreño will request that its mandatory use be maintained at outdoor events, such as concerts or football matches. In a stadium, the safety distance may be insufficient to avoid contagion, since “people do not remain silent, but speak or shout, which is a way to spread a possible virus,” warned the counselor.

Last week the regional government was openly in favor of eliminating the mandatory nature of the mask outdoors in July, but the announcement by the president of the central Executive, Pedro Sánchez, was received with criticism for the “lack of consensus.”

A measure to be specified



“The regional government has repeatedly requested, within the Interterritorial Health Council, that this issue be addressed, always from the consensus of all the autonomous communities,” said Juan José Pedreño yesterday. In this sense, the counselor will ask that the application of this measure be specified in tomorrow’s meeting, so that the mandatory nature of the mask in large concentrations is maintained. These aspects were being addressed in the working groups of the Interterritorial Council before Pedro Sánchez’s announcement.

The counselor appealed to the “responsibility” of “each and every one” of the citizens so that, as of June 26, the mask continues to be used when it is not possible to maintain a distance of at least one and a half meters with other people in spaces outdoor.

Although vaccination is increasingly advanced, the Region and Spain are still far from group immunity, and new variants, such as the Delta, require caution.