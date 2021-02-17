The Health Minister, Juan José Pedreño, will completely renew the leadership of his department to try to close the scandal of out-of-protocol vaccinations. The resignation of the general director of Planning, Research, Pharmacy and Citizen Services, María Teresa Martínez Ros, advanced by LA VERDAD, is joined by three other resignations and one dismissal. Pedreño will relieve the general director of Public Health, Jose Carlos Vicente; to the managing director of the Murcian Health Service (SMS), Asensio Lopez; to the general director of Human Resources, Pablo Alarcon; and the general director of Healthcare, Immaculate Barceló.

The Governing Council will be appointed this Thursday the appointments of the new SMS managing director and the general directors of Public Health and Planning and Research. Those responsible for Human Resources and Healthcare must be appointed by the new SMS managing director.

Health sources indicate that Pedreño initially expressed his intention to keep Asensio López at the helm of the SMS, at least while the pandemic was not under control. Although the situation has improved in hospitals, ICUs are still full and a fourth wave is on the horizon. However, events have ended up precipitating his relief and that of the rest of the SMS team. Asensio López himself had placed his position at the disposal of the new director at the end of January.

Citizen Pressure



The regional government has verified that the controversy, far from being diluted, was intensifying, and the review of the vaccination lists by the opposition parliamentary groups confirmed that all CEOs had received doses from Pfizer. Citizens, in addition, was implacable. The leader of the orange formation and spokesperson for the Executive, Ana Martínez Vidal, warned this Wednesday, first thing in the morning, that the dismissals of Martínez Ros and José Carlos Vicente in Planning and Research, and in Public Health, were “insufficient.” “It is a step in the direction that we mark from Ciudadanos, but for now insufficient, since all the charges that apparently have been vaccinated irregularly have not been stopped,” warned Martínez Vidal.