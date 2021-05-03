The Community Health Minister, Juan José Pedreño, assured this Monday morning that the rhythm of the vaccination campaign continues to intensify and, thanks to this, it has been achieved «Contain fatality and improve healthcare pressure indicators».

Pedreño made a special reference to the AstraZeneca, and described as “incomprehensible” the decision of the Ministry of Health to wait another month to rule on the administration or not of the second dose. “In short, it has come to throw uncertainty and mistrust in many people who have already received the first dose and in those who remain to be vaccinated.”

For now, remember that the Ministry extended the deadline for administering the second dose of this vaccine to 16 weeksIn such a way that people (especially from essential groups under 60 years of age) must wait until further notice to receive these doses.

The Region of Murcia, through the General Directorate of Public Health, following the criteria set by the European Medicines Agency, published research papers, pharmacovigilance reports, scientific societies and the technical sheet itself, opted to apply this second dose, at least, in a voluntary way.

Between 60 and 69 years, AstraZeneca will continue to be applied in the first and second doses, and Pedreño appealed to all those who have to receive this vaccine for reassurance because “it is safe, as it is being scientifically proven.”

The decision of the Ministry has, according to Pedreño, the inconvenience of having to keep a large number of AstraZeneca doses in stock. In fact, the Region has 71,644 doses of this vaccine in freezers for one more month. For this reason, the Ministry has been obliged to confuse all appointments with the personnel to whom the first dose has been applied – some 45,000 among those under 55 years of age, teachers, members of the State Security Forces and Bodies and certain health personnel-, and This process will be channeled through the institutions to which they belong.

The intention of the Counseling is quote over 60,000 people this week, both in health centers and in wards. This week the arrival of 9,800 doses of Moderna and 44,460 of Pfizer. According to the latest data, the Region has registered 451,332 vaccines administered in total and, of these, 122,869 in second doses.

Thus, the Counseling has ended «practically» with the age group between 70 and 79 years, in which 85% coverage has been exceeded. Pedreño reminded the small percentage that remains to be vaccinated that they can call 900 12 12 12 so that collect your data and can quote you. “There are people who may not want to be vaccinated, but we have also found cases of data that are not up to date.”

He also assured that this week vaccination will be prioritized between 60 and 69 years, as well as risk patients. This Monday, 7,300 people have been specifically summoned in Murcia, health centers throughout the Region for second doses of people over 80 years of age and dependents.

He pointed out that there have been “specific events” of vaccination without an appointment this weekend because “At some points, the vaccination teams considered that the doses of Pfizer had to be administered due to their storage conditions”. However, “it quickly became clear that they could not attend if they were not in the age range of 70 to 79 years,” according to Pérez.

On the other hand, Pedreño explained that The Region counts 324 cases of the British strain, 9 South African and two Brazilian. So far, there is no record of cases of the Indian strain.

When asked by the public at sporting events, he points out that the Epidemiology and Public Health services are evaluating the situation but, for now, there is no resolution in this regard.