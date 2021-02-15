The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, confirmed this Monday that there will be changes in the leadership of his department, as announced by THE TRUTH. “We are logically analyzing the situation, and of course we will take into account the most appropriate changes to form the best team, to move forward with both the strategy of the pandemic and the strategy of the Ministry and the SMS,” Pedreño said to questions of journalists. This renewal of the organization chart has been on the table since the controversy over vaccinations outside the protocol broke out, but the plans have been accelerated after the confirmation that the five general directors of Health and SMS received doses of the vaccine.

The resignation of former councilor Villegas did not close the crisis opened by vaccinations, since the controversy actually put the entire health leadership in the trigger. Both for the fact of having received the vaccine and for the different responsibilities in what happened. The general director of Public Health, José Carlos Vicente, has direct responsibility for planning the campaign, although the vaccination operation at the headquarters of the Murcian Health Service in Habitamia also generated great controversy, as well as the lack of transparency on the order of prioritization in hospitals. Salud continues to refuse to clarify whether the managers of the areas respected the priority of front-line personnel. All this directly splashes on the SMS managing director, Asensio López, who also lacks support in the regional government.

After the resignation of the former councilor, Asensio López conveyed to his team his decision to continue in office given the seriousness of the third wave. Now, the pressure on hospitals has dropped, although the pandemic is far from being controlled. As THE TRUTH has learned, in some cases, it is the managers themselves who have expressed their intention to leave office.