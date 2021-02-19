The Health Minister, Juan José Pedreño, surprised yesterday by putting a family doctor who was not in the pools at the head of the Murcian Health Service (SMS). Francisco José Ponce, 52, was until now the medical director of area V (Altiplano), and previously he was coordinator of several health centers in Elda. From a regional hospital, the Virgen del Castillo, jumps directly to direct the SMS, an organization of gigantic dimensions, with more than 25,000 workers.

Since it became clear at the end of January that Asensio López would be relieved sooner rather than later due to the vaccine crisis, names began to circulate that fit a very specific profile: or former SMS managers who were capable of taking the helm without need for filming, given the exceptional situation caused by the pandemic, or managers of the main hospitals in the Region, also struggling after many years of management.

But finally Pedreño has not opted for either of these two options, but for new sap. Francisco José Ponce has stood out during the pandemic, SMS sources point out. «He is a young person, with a pull, thrown forward; He is a brave man ”, confessed yesterday a manager of a hospital in Murcia. Taking charge of the healthcare system right now is not easy, and not everyone was willing to take on that burden.

Together with the new managing director of SMS, the Governing Council yesterday approved two other key appointments in the health structure. For years, the General Directorate of Public Health received little attention. It was a quiet fate and those responsible were designated by political criteria. However, with the pandemic this department has become of maximum relevance. The counselor has appointed to direct him an expert in epidemiology with a long history and prestige recognized among professionals. José Jesús Guillén chairs the Murcian Society of Preventive Medicine and was until now head of the Public Health service of Cartagena.

Meanwhile, the General Directorate of Planning, Research, Pharmacy and Citizen Services opts for continuity. Jesús Cañavate, until now deputy director, becomes director. His management experience is also extensive, with numerous positions in the former Insalud and later in the SMS.

Changes in the Health dome Juan Jose Pedreño Health Minister of the Region of Murcia Francisco Jose Ponce Lorenzo Managing Director of SMS. The new head of the Murcian Health Service (SMS) was until now the medical director of area V (Altiplano). Born in Elda, he studied Medicine at the Miguel Hernández University and worked as a family doctor for two decades in the Alicante population, until the managing director of Area V, Francisco Soriano, recruited him to coordinate the Altiplano health centers. In November 2019, he was promoted to medical management. Francisco José Ponce is an associate professor at the University of Alicante and he is 52 years old. José Jesús Guillén Pérez General Director of Public Health. The counselor has chosen an expert in Epidemiology to manage a general direction that has been key since the beginning of the pandemic. José Jesús Guillén chairs the Murcian Society of Preventive Medicine and Public Health, and until now he held the head of the Public Health service in Cartagena. He has developed almost all of his work in the Ministry, where he was head of the Epidemiological Surveillance Technical Unit. He is an associate professor at the University of Murcia and has experience in management, since he was the medical director of Rosell de Cartagena. Jesus Maria Cañavate Gea General Director of Planning, Research, Pharmacy and Citizen Services. Jesús María Cañavate was Deputy Director General of Planning since 2012, so he knows well the department that he now heads. He accumulates a long management career. He was medical director of the Murcia Primary Care Management between 1987 and 1992, provincial deputy director of Health Assistance of Insalud between 1996 and 1998, and manager of Primary Care and territorial director of Insalud until 2002. He has also served as manager of the Hospital Foundation de Cieza and the Lorenzo Guirao Hospital.

With the appointments announced yesterday, the main pieces of the health organization chart, broken into pieces by the vaccine scandal, are recomposed, but the renovation of the leadership is not yet closed. The new managing director of the SMS will have to appoint in the coming days new general directors of Human Resources and Healthcare, two positions that remain vacant at the moment.

The counselor seeks to gain momentum and definitively close a chapter that has been traumatic for the Murcian Health Service and for the Ministry. Given the dimensions of the crisis, and due to pressure from Ciudadanos, Pedreño has had no choice but to undertake a total renovation of the organization chart. Four of the five CEOs of Manuel Villegas’ stage presented their resignation. The fifth was dismissed.

With the appointments announced yesterday a new stage begins, said the counselor. “These are the first people who will accompany me in this new journey, who will face the new project that we are launching, and whose main objective will be focused on managing the pandemic, implementing many other projects that we intend to promote,” he stressed. Pedreño showed his desire to “live up to what society, the health system and current times demand of us.” The new head of Health had words of praise for managers who leave their positions overwhelmed by the controversy over vaccinations. They “had to manage the worst crisis of our life” (in reference to the pandemic), and they did so with “effort, work and dedication.” They leave behind an “extraordinary work” in “the continuous improvement of our health system and for the Region of Murcia,” he stressed.

Asked about the vaccination of his predecessor in office, Manuel Villegas, and of his senior positions, Pedreño avoided speaking out. He assured that he did not have “any criteria and assessment” on this matter, and pointed out that he will wait to know the technical reports that the General Directorate of Public Health is preparing. “I will not comment until we have more information,” he stressed.

In addition to facing the pandemic, the new team will have to heal open wounds within the organization. To begin with, the frictions between SMS and Public Health, which have been growing in recent months until exploding with the controversy of vaccinations.

The fractures in the health system caused by this crisis go further. While more than 250 professionals, some of them heavyweights of regional health, came out in defense of Manuel Villegas and his team, denouncing that they were victims of an “unfair situation”, the White Tide continues to demand “responsibilities” for a scandal they consider of the first magnitude. So much so that they will take to the streets on March 4 to ask for “transparency and fairness” in the process, plagued by “irregularities.”

The debate was joined yesterday by the Health Federation of Workers’ Commissions, whose general secretary, Javier Lanza, considers the departure of Asensio López “unfair” and “incomprehensible”. For Lanza, the former leadership of Health has been the victim of “the demagoguery of Ciudadanos” and “the lack of leadership of the PP.”

The former managing director leaves dotted by the vaccination scandal but, apart from this matter, many voices in the health sector, from unions to professionals, agree on the good assessment of his management.