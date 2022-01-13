THE TRUTH MURCIA. Thursday, 13 January 2022, 02:26



The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, participated yesterday in the meeting of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System, in which he asked the central government to explain how the purchase of the Covid antiviral treatment will be in Spain, announced last Monday by Pedro Sánchez , and that the criteria for the distribution of the new drug be made public. According to sources from the regional government, Pedreño demanded that the Ministry draw up a protocol for the distribution of this drug throughout the national territory, “prioritizing the most vulnerable groups in its administration, following the recommendations of health technicians.”

In the same way, the Minister of Health reported at the meeting of the launch in the Region of a new system that streamlines the sick leave procedure with reinforcement of groups that automate discharges after seven days to reduce this load on the teams. Primary Care given the general increase in cases. The counselor argued that it is “a fundamental issue” that should be extended throughout the national territory.

Regarding the epidemiological surveillance protocols, the Ministry explained that they are already working at the national level to update them, and the regional government requested that the monitoring and control of cases in the most vulnerable people be strengthened, as announced yesterday THE TRUTH. Pedreño once again demanded that the Government of Spain provide the communities with a Covid Fund given the increase in cases of this sixth wave, and with it both the human and material resources that are required. He recalled that from the regional government “318 million euros will be allocated this year, almost 18% more than last year to strengthen Primary Care in the Region of Murcia.”

Carolina Darias insists on her plan to treat the disease like the flu, but delays the change until the end of the sixth wave



He also stressed during his speech the importance of continuing to streamline the vaccination process. In the Region, the population over 55 years of age can be vaccinated without an appointment by going to mass vaccination points, and those between 45 and 55 years of age must request an appointment. “In this regard, and taking into account the enormous effort that is being made, Pedreño asked the population to attend the appointments that are requested, since last week 2,000 people who had an appointment did not appear at the vaccination points” They added from the Community.

Minister Carolina Darias insisted within the Interterritorial Council on her plan to begin to ‘flu-like’ Covid-19; that is, treating the disease as if it were an epidemic (limited to a seasonal period, winter) rather than a pandemic. “We are in a new phase and we have to move calmly towards other scenarios because, despite the current high incidence, the situation is not the same as in previous waves thanks to vaccines, the characteristics of Ómicron and experience”, stressed. The Ministry of Health would stop counting infections to create a sentinel system, a surveillance network that issues weekly reports. Even so, the minister made it clear that this change will occur “when the sixth wave ends.” But for the moment the ‘flu’ has the rejection of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Spanish Society of Family and Community Medicine is in favor, because neither the health system nor society “can afford” to continue testing asymptomatic patients or with mild symptoms and isolating all positive ones, with the consequences that this entails at the level social and economic due to the massive sick leave of healthy people: «We must put an end to the exceptionality. Covid should be treated like other diseases.

However, the Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians thinks that Covid cannot be trivialized. “With 242 deaths, you cannot think that Covid is a flu,” says José Polo, its president. Also the Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG) considers Darias’s proposal as hasty.