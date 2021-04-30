The fourth wave remains at bay in the Region, unlike other autonomous communities where it is hitting harder. Murcia continues to be below the average in cumulative incidence (72.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants at fourteen days and 37.8 at seven) and is, together with the Balearic Islands, the region with the lowest rate of hospital bed occupancy (2 , 04%), something that also occurs in ICUs (3.79%).

Despite the good indicators, the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, does not raise the bells to the flight. The variants of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus are increasingly widespread in the Region, where 324 cases of the British strain have been located, 9 of the South African and 2 of the one that originated in Brazil. For now, there is no suspicion that the Indian variant has arrived in the Region, which is devastating that country.

For this reason, Pedreño warned of the need that, once the state of alarm is lifted on May 9, the regional government can have legal tools to restrict mobility and social interaction if there is a worrying increase in incidence in the Region. The legal services of the Ministry of Health are studying the regulations in search of legal avenues. In the period that elapsed between the first and second state of alarm, the Community decreed perimeter closures of municipalities and limitations for economic activity through orders that had to receive the approval of the Supreme Court. There were no problems in the Region, but other autonomous communities saw how the courts threw back the imposed measures.

The regional official expects to finish this week the vaccination of the population group between 70 and 79 years old. The cumulative incidence and the hospital occupancy rate in the Region are “well below” the average for Spain



One more deceased



The counselor reported that 67 cases of Covid-19 were detected in the Region on Wednesday, 33 less than the previous day. The positivity rate in PCR tests is 2.68%.

There are currently a total of 722 active cases, of which 84 (one more than the previous day) are hospitalized, 18 (one more) of them in the ICU. After three consecutive days without deaths, something that had not happened since August, Health yesterday reported the death of a 76-year-old man in the Northwest Health Area due to Covid-19.

In Spain, Health reported 10,143 infections and 137 deaths. The Basque Country is the autonomous community with the highest risk.

Against hoaxes



The Health Minister made an appeal to the population to ignore hoaxes about vaccination, since no one will receive the injection without an appointment. In this sense, he asked that these types of messages be stopped because “all they do is generate confusion and uncertainty for the population.” On the morning of yesterday false information was spread in which those born between 1952 and 1961 were called to appear at the Murcia Sports Pavilion to receive the dose of AstraZeneca.

Regarding this last preparation, Pedreño hopes that the meeting of the Public Health Commission scheduled for today will take place and what will be done with the people who received the first dose and are waiting for the second, as well as with the essential service workers (teachers, pharmacists and members of the State security forces and bodies) who had to inject the first AstraZeneca regimen at the time its administration was suspended. The Health Minister reiterated his intention to administer the Janssen preparation, which only needs a prick, to those under 70 years of age.

Effect of the vaccine



Precisely, the counselor attributes the good hospital occupancy data to the effect of the vaccine, as there are more and more people at risk immunized in the Region. Thus, he reported that this week the vaccination of people in the age group between 70 and 79 years will end. Yesterday it was planned to inoculate 11,800 citizens in the municipalities of Murcia, Cartagena, Cieza, Jumilla, Águilas and Totana. According to the latest official data from the Ministry of Health, 88.1% of those over 80 have already received the full schedule of the vaccine. In total, 9.5% of the population to be vaccinated in the Region has already received the two doses. Still very far from that 70% with which group immunity would be achieved, for which Pedreño does not dare to set a date. The Ministry of Health estimates that it will be reached between July and August.