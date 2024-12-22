If there is a prize that rivals the popularity of the Christmas Lottery Jackpot, it is the stones. His prize has nothing to do with the 400,000 euros of the First Prize, but There are so many numbers awarded with 1,000 eurosthat the stone has earned the love and fame draw after draw.

In total there are 1,794 numbers awarded with the stone of the Christmas lottery. Or what is the same, there are 3,563,420 Christmas tickets that have their prize guaranteed this December 22. Each of these numbers takes 1,000 euros to the series and 100 euros per tenth winner.

And, although it is not a million-dollar prize and it will not help you pay off the mortgage, the stone not only compensates for the cost of the tenth, but can also give us joy with an unexpected extra payment for Christmas.

How much does the Treasury take from the stone prizes?

It is the Personal Income Tax Law (IRPF) which establishes which Christmas Lottery prizes have to be taxed and which are exempt from paying taxes. The good news is that the pedrea is one of those that are free of tax from the Tax Agency and, therefore, the prize money is in full for the winners.





Only the large prizes from the extraordinary draw have to face the 20% tax from the Treasury. Thus, those awarded with tenths of the Gordo, the Second and Third prize (amounts greater than 40,000 euros), are the ones who will have to account to the treasury.