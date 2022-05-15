Giuseppe Pedrazzini’s family continued to pocket his pension: an investigation opened for fraud against the State

The mystery about the death of Giuseppe Pedrazzini it thickens more and more. Yesterday morning the 11-year-old grandson of the 77-year-old found dead in the well in the province of Reggio Emilia was heard. Furthermore, the three arrested are now also accused of fraud against the State, as they continued to pocket the man’s pension even in recent months.

Marta Ghilardini aged 63, Silvia Pedrazzini of 37 and Riccardo Guida 42 years old, respectively wife, daughter and son-in-law of Beppe Pedrazzini, have been in prison for three days.

For them the accusations are very heavy. It is about murder, kidnapping and corpse concealment.

For them, according to when it has been circulating in the last few hours, it has also added itself another accusation really heavy.

It is thought that, in addition to making the heinous gesture towards the elderly, the three have continued to receive the pension for months, avoiding reporting his disappearance.

The words of Giuseppe Pedrazzini’s grandson

The investigators have meanwhile questioned, in the presence of a social worker, the 11 year old grandson by Giuseppe Pedrazzini, as well as the son of Silvia Pedrazzini and Riccardo Guida.

The child said to loving to his grandfather and who hadn’t seen him for a while. Next details on his words will likely be released in the next few days.

Meanwhile, the child is currently in one reception house local.

Cell phones seized

Rumors confirm, in the meantime, that between Giuseppe and his son-in-law Riccardo was not in good blood. The investigators, to make it clearer as possible, have seized cell phones both of the victim and of the three family members arrested.

Also kidnapped a clothfound inside the victim’s car, on which some were found blood traces.

Lastly, the Reggio Emilia Public Prosecutor’s Office has ordered the autopsy on the corpse of Pedrazzini. The autopsy exam will take place on Monday and the medical examiner Franco Marinelli, from Modena, has asked for ninety days for the results to be sent.

According to the first findings, it seems that on the body there are no visible signs of violence. For this reason a toxicological examination.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office intends, through investigations and due examinations, to go back as soon as possible also to motive that may have prompted the three arrested to carry out this heinous murder.