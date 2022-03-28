The president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, at the Palau de Pedralbes, this weekend. Andreu Dalmau (EFE)

Santiago Pedraz, judge of the National Court, has ruled out the appearance of the Generalitat of Catalonia as an accusation in the triacom casea line of research derived from the case 3%, where the alleged irregular financing of the defunct Convergència Democràtica de Catalunya (CDC) is being pursued. The magistrate thus supports the position of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, which rejected the Government’s initiative, ordered by President Pere Aragonès himself. “In the Generalitat there are members of the political party directly heir to the political parties investigated in this case,” says Pedraz in his resolution, referring to Junts.

The magistrate adds that the regional government does not prove its status as an “offended or injured party, nor does it provide data to appreciate it.” This decision collides with the position of the Government, whose lawyers requested the appearance to “defend the interests” of the Generalitat and after receiving the “order” from Aragonés, issued on March 3. According to the president in a letter sent to the director of the institution’s legal office, the press had published “various articles” about Triacom that “would affect the interests and legal sphere of the Generalitat.”

The Court is keeping open investigations into Triacom, an audiovisual production company that frequently worked for TV3. According to the instruction, the company sold the programs to Catalan public television at a price higher than the market price. And, for this reason, the investigators try to clarify if this operation was used to illegally finance the party of Artur Mas. The formation was already condemned in the palau case for the payment of commissions in exchange for the award of public works in the stage of Jordi Pujol as president and it is pending that the trial be held for the main part of the case 3%.

The order of Aragonès had a great impact in Catalonia. The relationship between Esquerra (ERC), to which the president belongs, and his government partners (Junts) is not going through its best moment. The head of the Government not only put his finger on the sore spot by focusing on “the alleged irregular financing of Convergència”, but also stressed that the Generalitat and the Catalan Corporació de Mitjans Audiovisuals (CCMA for its acronym in Catalan, of the dependent on TV3) could “be harmed” by the alleged illicit activities of the conservative formation.

The status of “investigated”

It is not the first time that the National High Court has ruled on the status of the Generalitat in these investigations. When Aragonès was already acting president, the Criminal Chamber withdrew the status of private prosecution in the main part of the case 3%, where some thirty people were prosecuted for concocting an alleged illicit financing network for the party by awarding public contracts to businessmen who returned the favor with undercover payments —presented under the guise of donations—. Among those mentioned are four former senior officials of Convergència: former managers Daniel Osàcar, Andreu Viloca and Germà Gordó; and the former legal officer Francesc Xavier Sánchez. Also the CDC itself as a legal person and the PDeCAT, as political heir. Two forces that are considered precursors of Junts.

The Criminal Chamber considered that there was an “insurmountable procedural obstacle”, since the Generalitat “has held the double status: investigated and accuser”. According to the court, although the institution is not prosecuted as an organization, it is “made up of various political parties, among which is the former Convergència Democràtica de Catalunya (CDC), a formation around which the alleged plot revolves.” The magistrates also stressed that the alleged corrupt network is made up of “public officials and officials from various Administrations.” Among them, the Generalitat itself, where records were made during the investigation.