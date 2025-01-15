Pedraz cites the Venezuelan leaders whom the PP political brigade recruited for the dirty war against Podemos

The judge of the National Court Santiago Pedraz has summoned as witnesses in the case that continues for the dirty war against Podemos two relevant Venezuelan leaders whom the political brigade that nested in the Ministry of the Interior during the last PP Government recruited for its maneuvers against the formation led by Pablo Iglesias.

Rajoy’s “mandate” to the political brigade and three other episodes of the dirty war against Podemos investigated by Pedraz

At the request of the private prosecution, carried out by Podemos, Pedraz will take a statement on March 18 from Nervis Villalobos, who was Vice Minister of Energy of the Venezuelan Government; Javier Ochoa Alvarado, former vice minister of Electricity and Development; and Rafael Isea, then head of the Finance portfolio. Of the three there are indications in the case that they maintained contacts with the police commanders who maneuvered to prevent Podemos from reaching the Government in 2016.

In an order, to which elDiario.es has had access, Pedraz has ordered a rogatory commission to Venezuela so that the statement can be made by videoconference, although the latest news from the witnesses places them outside the Latin American country. Ochoa Alvarado obtained Spanish nationality and currently resides in this country, like Nervis Villalobos, and Rafael Isea did so in the United States when he was contacted by the political brigade, a country with which he collaborated in investigations against drug trafficking.

It so happens that Ochoa Alvarado declared as an injured party in the case known as Caranjuez, which is being pursued in a Madrid court, against a network that would have defrauded Venezuelans by offering them protection and legal advantages in Spain and in the course of whose investigation Police maneuvers against Podemos also emerged. In that case, Ochoa Alvarado explained that the deputy operational director of the Police in 2016, Commissioner Eugenio Pino, asked him for information against Podemos in his official office and that he told him that he did not have documents.

For his part, Rafael Isea is the former senior official of Hugo Chávez who an expedition from the political brigade visited in New York in May 2016 trying to gather information against Podemos. At the meeting, and as recorded in a published recording, Chief Inspector José Ángel Fuentes Gago tells him that he goes there with “a mandate” from President Rajoy and with the intention of preventing Podemos from reaching the Government of Spain in the next elections that will take place. they were going to celebrate.

Unlike other requests made by Podemos in the National Court, the Prosecutor’s Office of the specialized court has this time supported the practice of all the procedures requested by the alleged victims. Among them are also the summons as witnesses of the former head of the UDEF Manuel Vázquez and the former number two of the Deputy Operational Directorate of the Police, José María González. Both are scheduled for January 22.

Two days later, on the 24th of this month, an inspector who traveled to New York with the expedition of the political brigade and who has acknowledged in a report the consultation of police bases on Pablo Iglesias and the opening of two investigations, later closed, must appear. , about the alleged illegal financing of Podemos, which were baptized as Bolívar and Venus.

That same day the 24th, the head of monitoring the Internal Affairs Unit during the maneuvers against the party will testify to report on the “meetings of officials belonging to the organization under investigation with former Venezuelan leaders in Spain in various hotels, and what function they performed in relation to of them the Internal Affairs Unit (used by the political brigade in its maneuvers against Catalan sovereigntists and Podemos)”, according to the request that Podemos made to the court.

The round of statements is completed with the witness statements on the 25th of a worker at the television channel where Iglesias had a program and whom a member of the political brigade relates to the leak of information and also with the testimony of a lawyer, José Aliste, linked to the police sewer and the alleged extortion of Venezuelan leaders in Spain.

An alleged criminal organization

Pedraz admitted to processing a complaint from the political party against the former Secretary of State for Security Francisco Martínez, the former Deputy Director of Operations (DAO) of the Police Eugenio Pino and other senior police officials for the alleged prospective investigations unrelated to the judicial control over the people who made up that political organization.

The complaint was filed for crimes of criminal organization, seizure and disclosure of secrets, administrative prevarication and document falsification. He was also presented for embezzlement and for a crime against State institutions, although in the latter case the magistrate dismissed it as both types of crimes could not be subsumed in the events reported.

The investigation of the National Court begins to square the puzzle of the dirty war against Podemos



For the moment, Pedraz has refused to accuse the then Minister of the Interior Jorge Fernández Díaz, but he has been investigating the case for months with the declarations of the main members of the political bridgade and Francisco Martínez as investigated, as well as witnesses who have been corroborating the existence of the maneuvers against the party.