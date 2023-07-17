After the fifth place in the technical solo, Susanna Pedotti returns to the 2 Italian (live Rai 2 and Sky Sport) in the free solo. The blue Solo Libero is in the footsteps of Beatrice Adelizzi, Lombard like her, the first of the 14 blue medals in history in Rome 2009 in Solo. Susanna is still a junior (Italian champion), she is 19 years old, she is from Milan from Busto Nuoto, and she made a great impression by taking over from Linda Cerruti, the new vice-champion of the technical duo with Lucrezia Ruggiero. Also considering Lorena Zaffalon, these are the four singles who have marked the last fifteen years of blue artistic swimming.

Making her debut among the greats of artistic swimming, she exceeded 200 points for the first time with a personal best of 223.7133 points thanks to the regulation that does not allow for errors. She is fifth ahead of Canada’s Audrey Lamothe who took bronze in March at the World Cup in Markham. Less than twenty points separate her from the Greek Evangelia Platanioti, bronze at the Budapest 2022 World Cup and fourth with 242.5000. The “Princess of Dragons” in homage to her company is the theme that she presented on the music by Epic Chinese Orchestra with the choreography of her own coach, Stefania Speroni. “I was able to manage the concern much better than in the preliminary – she says to her swim with greater serenity and lightness. I am very happy for this and I want to thank all the federal staff for choosing me and giving me the opportunity to represent Italy in the Single and my coach Stefania Speroni, because it is also thanks to her that I am here and have obtained these results”. Susanna, who at the Junior European Championships in Alicante 2022 won the silver in the free and the bronze in the Technical, returns to the competition on Monday morning at 2 am Italian time in the preliminary of the free. An exercise that you know better but with many new features. “On the notes of Lara Fabian the Caruso. I did the exercise last year but with this new regulation it has completely changed. I can certainly interpret it better and feel it more mine but it is very different from the previous one. After the World Cup, I will bring these two singles to the European Junior Championships from August 2nd to 6th in Funchal, Portugal ”.