Pedophilia: violence against a child on holiday, entertainer arrested

A 33-year-old man from the Marche region is accused of sexual assault on a six-year-old girl, arrested by the Carabinieri of Magione, in the province of Perugia, on the orders of the judge for preliminary investigations. According to what has been reconstructed, the suspect, who this summer worked as an entertainer in an accommodation facility in the lakeside town, as reported by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Perugia,that August he allegedly performed sexual acts on the little girl, who was on holiday with her parents.



The little girl then told her parents what happened, who filed a complaint with the police. She herself had been subjected to treatment by the staff of the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Perugia. The subsequent investigations had led to the complaint of aggravated sexual assault on the man’s freedom, whose cell phone had been seized. By analyzing the contents of the smartphone, the Prosecutor’s Office reports, various material with child pornography content was found.

In light of the findings, the office led by Raffaele Cantone requested and obtained the precautionary measure of house arrest from the investigating judge of Perugia who justified the choice “deeming the danger of recurrence of the specific crime to be very high, current and concrete” also by virtue of of the “disturbing unscrupulousness and total absence of inhibitory brakes in subjecting minors to sexual acts at a very young age” and “of the negative personality of the suspect burdened by a specific precedent and a pathological mental state that makes him completely compliant with pedophilic sexual deviance “.

