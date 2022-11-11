The Vatican has launched a preliminary investigation into Cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard, bishop emeritus of Bordeaux, who in recent days admitted to having “reprehensible conduct” towards a teenager 35 years ago in his capacity as parish priest. “Following the elements that emerged in recent days and the declaration made by Cardinal Ricard – said the director of the Vatican Press Office, Matteo Bruni – to complete the examination of what happened, it was decided to start a investigatio praevia and the most suitable person is now being evaluated to lead it with the necessary autonomy, impartiality and experience, also considering the fact that the French judicial authorities have an open file on the case “.

In a statement dating back three days ago, Ricard – who led the French Bishops’ Conference between 2001 and 2007 – stated in a statement: “When the Church wanted to listen to the victims and act in truth, I decided not to keep silent about my situation and make myself available to justice both on the level of society and on that of the Church ”. He summed up the facts as follows: “When I was a parish priest, 35 years ago, I acted reprehensibly with a 14-year-old girl. My behavior has necessarily caused serious and lasting consequences for this person. I have discussed this with her and I have asked her for her forgiveness, here now I renew my request for forgiveness, as well as to all of her family. It is because of these acts that I have decided to take a period of retreat and prayer. Finally, I ask forgiveness from those and those whom I have hurt and who will experience this news as authentic proof ”.

The events took place in the parish of Sainte-Marguerite, in Marseille. Since no complaint has ever been filed against him, the Marseille prosecutor has announced that it has opened a preliminary investigation.