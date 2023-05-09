Rome – “Talking” with a pedophile “It disgusts us, it’s not easy. But they too are children of God. And pastoral care is needed. They deserve a punishment, but also a pastoral care. How to do it? No, it’s not easy…”.

This was underlined by the Pope during the dialogue with the Hungarian Jesuits announced today by director of Civiltà Cattolica, Father Antonio Spadaro. “Today we have understood that the reality of abuse is very broad: there is sexual, psychological, economic abuse, with migrants… You are referring to sexual abuse. How to approach, how to speak to the abusers for whom we feel disgust? Yes, these too are children of God. But how can one love them? Your question is very strong. The abuser must be condemned, but as a brother. Condemning him is to be understood as an act of charity. There is a logic, a way of loving the enemy that is also expressed in this way. And it is not easy to understand and live. The abuser is an enemy. Each of us feels this because we identify ourselves with the suffering of the abused. When you hear what abuse leaves in the hearts of abused people, the impression you get is tremendous. Even talking to the abuser disgusts us, it’s not easy. But they too are children of God. And a pastoral care is needed,” Bergoglio observed.