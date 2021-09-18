VATICAN CITY. The plague of sexual abuse in the Church is a “very serious upheaval” to which adequate answers are being sought starting from humble listening to the victims, seeking the truth and asking for forgiveness. The Pope reiterates this in his address to the participants in the International Conference on the Protection of Children and Vulnerable Adults for the Churches of Central and Eastern Europe. Organized by the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors and the Polish Bishops’ Conference, it will be held from 19 to 22 September in Warsaw and will see bishops, priests, superiors of congregations discussing the theme “Our common mission to safeguard the children of God” male and female religious, psychotherapists and lay experts.

Cruelty

“Only by facing the truth of these cruel behaviors and humbly seeking the forgiveness of the victims and survivors, the Church will be able to find its way to be once again considered with confidence”, the Pontiff emphasizes. And he continues: “You are not the first to take these necessary steps and it is unlikely that you will be the last in these difficult times, but you will certainly not be alone.” Francis re-proposed the meaning of the Summit of the leaders of the Bishops’ Conferences of the world in February 2019. and returned to condemn the abuse of minors and urges priests and bishops to “listen to the call of the victims and commit yourselves to one another and with society in a broader sense, in these important discussions, since they truly affect the future of the Church in Central and Eastern Europe, not only the future of the Church, but also the heart of the Christian, touch our responsibility ”. And the Pontiff adds: “Recognizing our mistakes and failures can make us feel vulnerable and fragile, it is certain”. But, and Jorge Mario Bergoglio points out, “it can also constitute a time of splendid grace, a time of emptying, which opens up new horizons of mutual love and service. If we recognize our mistakes, we will have nothing to fear, because it will be the Lord himself who will have led us to that point ».

Charity

For this reason the Pope quotes the phrase of Abraham Lincoln “With malice towards nobody and with charity towards everyone”. And he exhorts everyone to “be humble instruments of the Lord, at the service of the victims of abuse, seeing them as companions and protagonists of a common future, learning with each other to become more faithful and more resilient so that, together, we can face future challenges “.