Caserta, the former parish priest don Gianfranco Roncone surprised in the cemetery with 2 boys: he consumed relationships in B&Bs and porn cinemas

The process at the expense of is in the final stages Don Gianfranco Roncone, former parish priest of Presenzano originally from Sparanise, accused of sexual abuse of minors, induction into child prostitution and possession of child pornography material celebrated before the First Section of the court of Santa Maria Capua Vetere. The president of the panel has closed the hearing investigation deferring to the second half of February for discussions.

The investigation into Don Roncone was launched by the carabinieri of the Capua company in August 2020 when the former parish priest was surprised during the night of August 14 driving a Madza 2 in a semi-dark area in the company of two Romanian boys aged 18 and 16 near the municipal cemetery of Vairano Patenora.

Caserta, the former parish priest accused of pedophilia defends himself, then admits: “I had a relationship, but he was of age”

After identifying the boys, the military, proceeding to search the smartphones, discovered the existence of a borderline relationship between one of the young people and the parish priest. The latter had therefore admitted 15 days of “passion”, specifying: “He was of age when I started dating him. I had known him long before and frequented his house as I knew his father and often helped that family.”

Once the investigations had begun, however, the police revealed the predilection of the priest for boys from Eastern Europe and Africans, with whom he consumed sexual intercourse in B&B near the train station or in salt cinematic porn; the violence would also have perpetrated inside the rectory, where a minor would be groped on the butt. Furthermore, a system of gifts devised by Roncone was discovered to “reward” young people for their performance.

