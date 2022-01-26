With an editorial in the Media d’Oltretevere, signed by the director Tornielli, the Vatican intervenes in support of the Pope Emeritus, invested by the accusations of the report on sexual violence in the diocese of Munich, of which Benedict was archbishop

VATICAN CITY. Joseph Ratzinger Benedict XVI has strenuously fought the dramatic phenomenon of sexual violence and harassment committed by the clergy. “He fought against abuses with very strict rules and listening to the victims.” With an intervention in the Vatican media, signed by the editorial director Andrea Tornielli, the Holy See intervenes in support of the Pope Emeritus, invested by the accusations of the report on sexual violence in the archdiocese of Munich and Freising, which the future Benedict XVI led from 1977 to 1982.

For the Vatican “it cannot be forgotten that Ratzinger, who already as prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith had fought the phenomenon in the last phase of the pontificate of Saint John Paul II, once he became Pope promulgated very harsh norms against abusers clerical, real special laws to combat pedophilia “. Pope Benedict “testified, with his concrete example, to the urgency of that change of mentality which is so important to counter the phenomenon of abuse: listening to and closeness to the victims who must always be asked for forgiveness”.

For a long time, “too long the abused children and their relatives, instead of being considered wounded people to be welcomed and accompanied with healing paths, have been kept at a distance. Unfortunately, they have often been dismissed and even pointed out as “enemies” of the Church and its good name », Tornielli writes. Here, it was “Joseph Ratzinger himself the first Pope to meet the victims of abuse several times during his apostolic journeys. It was Benedict XVI, even against the opinion of many self-styled “Ratzingerians”, who proposed, in the midst of the storm of scandals in Ireland and Germany, the face of a penitential Church, which humbles itself in asking for forgiveness, which feels dismay, remorse, pain, compassion and closeness ».

The Vatican editorial director highlights: «With extreme clarity, on the flight that took him to Lisbon, in May 2010, Benedict XVI recognized that“ the sufferings of the Church come precisely from within the Church, from the sin that exists in the Church. This too has always been known, but today we see it in a truly terrifying way: that the greatest persecution of the Church does not come from outside enemies, but arises from sin in the Church and that the Church therefore deeply needs to re-learn penance, to accept purification, to learn forgiveness on the one hand, but also the need for justice. Forgiveness does not replace justice ”». Words preceded and followed “by concrete facts in the fight against the scourge of clerical pedophilia”. All this “can neither be forgotten nor erased”.

The editorial notes that the Pontiff emeritus, “with the help of his collaborators, did not shy away from the questions of the law firm appointed by the diocese of Munich to draw up a report that examines a very long period of time”: Benedict XVI ” he replied with 82 pages, after having been able to partially examine the documentation of the diocesan archives ». And as it was “to be expected, it was the four and a half years that Ratzinger spent at the helm of the Bavarian diocese that monopolized the attention of comments”. Some of the allegations “had already been known for more than ten years and had already been published by major international media. There are four cases disputed to Ratzinger today, and his private secretary, Monsignor Georg Gänswein, announced that the Pope Emeritus will release a detailed statement after having completed the examination of the report “.

In any case, the reconstructions contained in the Munich report, “which – it must be remembered – is not a judicial inquiry nor a definitive sentence, will help to combat pedophilia in the Church if they are not reduced to the search for easy scapegoats and judgments summaries. Only by avoiding these risks will they be able to contribute to a search for justice in truth and a collective examination of conscience on the errors of the past ”.